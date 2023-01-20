 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 5 Trojans get contributions from everywhere while downing South Rowan

  • 0
09-19 NORTHWEST CABARRUS-SOUTH ROWAN LOGO (2)

CONCORD – With a quartet of Trojans scoring in double figures and contributing in myriad other ways, the Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team rolled to a 67-24 home victory over South Rowan Friday night.

Kennedy Hilsenroth, in particular, was a force for the Trojans, pouring in a team-leading 19 points to go with 17 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Other big performers for Northwest Cabarrus included A’lanah Moore (15 points, eight rebounds); Re’Ale Walton (12 points, eight assists and six steals); and Kenzie Ortscheid (10 points, four steals, three assists, two rebounds).

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Trojans led, 24-17, at halftime but then held South Rowan to just seven total points in the second half.

Other scorers for the Trojans were Sha’Riyah Rucker and Marisa Furner (four points each), and Allison Gordon (three).

People are also reading…

Northwest Cabarrus moved to 10-5 overall and 6-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. South Rowan is 6-10, 3-5.

Kynlee Dextraze had 13 points for South Rowan. Other scorers were McKenzie Menius (five points), Madilyn Cherry (four) and Ari Alston (two).

The Trojans play at East Rowan on Tuesday, and South Rowan is at home against West Rowan.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ debuts first trailer

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ debuts first trailer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The upcoming movie “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” an adaptation of the best-selling and beloved by generations novel by Judy Blume, dropped its first trailer Thursday ahead of hitting the silver screen this spring. Last week, Lionsgate released the trailer for the film adaptation of the iconic coming-of-age book from 1970. The trailer shows sixth-grader Margaret ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts