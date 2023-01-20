GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 5 Trojans get contributions from everywhere while downing South Rowan

CONCORD – With a quartet of Trojans scoring in double figures and contributing in myriad other ways, the Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team rolled to a 67-24 home victory over South Rowan Friday night.

Kennedy Hilsenroth, in particular, was a force for the Trojans, pouring in a team-leading 19 points to go with 17 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Other big performers for Northwest Cabarrus included A’lanah Moore (15 points, eight rebounds); Re’Ale Walton (12 points, eight assists and six steals); and Kenzie Ortscheid (10 points, four steals, three assists, two rebounds).

The Trojans led, 24-17, at halftime but then held South Rowan to just seven total points in the second half.

Other scorers for the Trojans were Sha’Riyah Rucker and Marisa Furner (four points each), and Allison Gordon (three).

Northwest Cabarrus moved to 10-5 overall and 6-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. South Rowan is 6-10, 3-5.

Kynlee Dextraze had 13 points for South Rowan. Other scorers were McKenzie Menius (five points), Madilyn Cherry (four) and Ari Alston (two).

The Trojans play at East Rowan on Tuesday, and South Rowan is at home against West Rowan.