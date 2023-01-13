 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 6 Trojans get SPC win in OT at Lake Norman Charter

  • 0
01-15 LAKE NORMAN CHARTER-NORTHWEST CABARRUS LOGO

HUNTERSVILLE – A trio of Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball players notched double digits in scoring Friday night, as the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Trojans defeated Lake Norman Charter, 47-43, in overtime on the road.

Junior forward Kennedy Hilsenroth was the leader with 12 points for the Trojans, but she was followed closely by freshman guard Kenzie Ortscheid’s 11 and junior guard Re’Ale Walton’s 10.

Junior forward A’Lanah Moore had nine points, falling just short of joining her teammates in double figures.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The game was tied at 41 at the end of regulation, but Ortscheid and Walton each scored two of the Trojans' six points in the extra period, while Moore and senior guard Allison Gordon each sank a free throw.

Northwest Cabarrus improved its record to 9-5 overall and 5-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

People are also reading…

Lake Norman Charter dips to 9-6 overall, 3-4 SPC.

Sha’Riyah Rucker added three points for the Trojans, and Marisa Furner joined Gordon with one.

Northwest Cabarrus is off for a week before playing host to South Rowan next Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New government report shows more than 350 new UFO sightings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts