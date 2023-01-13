GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 6 Trojans get SPC win in OT at Lake Norman Charter

HUNTERSVILLE – A trio of Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball players notched double digits in scoring Friday night, as the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Trojans defeated Lake Norman Charter, 47-43, in overtime on the road.

Junior forward Kennedy Hilsenroth was the leader with 12 points for the Trojans, but she was followed closely by freshman guard Kenzie Ortscheid’s 11 and junior guard Re’Ale Walton’s 10.

Junior forward A’Lanah Moore had nine points, falling just short of joining her teammates in double figures.

The game was tied at 41 at the end of regulation, but Ortscheid and Walton each scored two of the Trojans' six points in the extra period, while Moore and senior guard Allison Gordon each sank a free throw.

Northwest Cabarrus improved its record to 9-5 overall and 5-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Lake Norman Charter dips to 9-6 overall, 3-4 SPC.

Sha’Riyah Rucker added three points for the Trojans, and Marisa Furner joined Gordon with one.

Northwest Cabarrus is off for a week before playing host to South Rowan next Friday.