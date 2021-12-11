GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ragin’ Bulls defeat A.L. Brown in GMC opener

KANNAPOLIS – The Hickory Ridge girls basketball team notched its second consecutive victory, defeating A.L. Brown, 72-24, at Bullock Gym Friday night in the Greater Metro 4 Conference opener for both teams.
The Ragin’ Bulls, who improved their record to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play, were led by Alyssa Lewis’ 14 points.
Hickory Ridge held the lead early, 9-1, after the first quarter. But in the second period, the Ragin’ Bulls exploded for 28 points – leading 37-11 at halftime – and added 22 more in the third quarter.
Gabreyel Cook contributed 13 points for Hickory Ridge, while Erica McClary had 12.
Ayanni Flood paced A.L. Brown – which dropped to 2-5, 0-1 GMC – with seven points.