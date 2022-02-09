GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ragin’ Bulls get back on track by dominating Chargers

Wilson believes one of his team’s greatest assets is its versatility. As he alluded to earlier, he sees an advantage for his team when defenders must worry about multiple scoring threats.

“We can spread the ball around,” Wilson said. “Alyssa (Lewis) is usually leading us in scoring, but the last two or three games it has been (Walters) or (Fearne). In other games it has been Sheree (Gidney) or Erica McClary.”

Wilson ultimately believes this played a significant role in his team getting the win over the Chargers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the Chargers fell behind early, it was difficult for them to push their way back into the mix. As a team that currently plays at a bit of a slower pace, they found trouble putting together points in a hurry.

“We just did not execute,” Cox Mill head coach Scott Parkin said. “We are still at a point where we are not taking practice into the games.”

Parkin said that, philosophically, he prefers a faster-paced brand of basketball. But in order to do so, he believes the team needs to execute better on the offensive end.