GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ragin’ Bulls get back on track by dominating Chargers

HARRISBURG – Needing a win to snap a three-game losing streak, the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Hickory Ridge girls basketball team defeated No. 4 Cox Mill at home Tuesday, 57-41.
The Ragin’ Bulls (13-7 overall, 7-2 Greater Metro 4 Conference) controlled the game from the jump, stretching out an early lead at the end of the first quarter that the Chargers (13-8, 6-5 GMC) could not overcome.
This was the Ragin’ Bulls’ first win since Jan. 26, as they had lost their previous three games, including twice to conference foe Lake Norman.
What set the Ragin’ Bulls apart Tuesday evening was their shooting. Hickory Ridge knocked down 10 3-pointers, including six from senior Jasmine Fearne. She would lead all scorers with 22 points.
Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson was excited about Fearne’s hot shooting and how she helped lead the team to victory. However, he pointed out that Fearne is not always the one leading the team in scoring.
“It is ironic that when we played Lake Norman on Saturday, it was Kaitlyn Walters who led us with five 3’s,” Wilson said. “What happens with our team is that we have so many shooters, most teams have to play honest defense. Our girls find open people and knock down shots.”
Wilson believes one of his team’s greatest assets is its versatility. As he alluded to earlier, he sees an advantage for his team when defenders must worry about multiple scoring threats.
“We can spread the ball around,” Wilson said. “Alyssa (Lewis) is usually leading us in scoring, but the last two or three games it has been (Walters) or (Fearne). In other games it has been Sheree (Gidney) or Erica McClary.”
Wilson ultimately believes this played a significant role in his team getting the win over the Chargers.
As the Chargers fell behind early, it was difficult for them to push their way back into the mix. As a team that currently plays at a bit of a slower pace, they found trouble putting together points in a hurry.
“We just did not execute,” Cox Mill head coach Scott Parkin said. “We are still at a point where we are not taking practice into the games.”
Parkin said that, philosophically, he prefers a faster-paced brand of basketball. But in order to do so, he believes the team needs to execute better on the offensive end.
“We are trying to change the pace,” Parkin said. “We have to understand that at the 4A level, we have to get more shots up to win games. We are not going to win games scoring in the 40’s.”
As the Chargers try to continue building that increased pace, Parkin knows that his team is working hard to try to make that possible.
With only one game left on the schedule before the postseason, the Chargers will host South Iredell on Friday hoping to close the regular season out with a win.
The Ragin’ Bulls, on the other hand, are kickstarting a grueling conference gauntlet to end the regular season. They will have games Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with the first coming at home against A.L. Brown.
SCORING SUMMARY
Cox Mill 8 11 14 8 -- 41
Hickory Ridge 15 15 15 12 -- 57
COX MILL – Farrell 10, Lewis 7,Perry 7, Gallegos 6, Hines 5, Fox 3, Tillmon 2, Bellamy 1
HICKORY RIDGE – Fearne 22, Lewis 11, McClary 9, Gidney 9, Cook 3, Leathers 2, Copeland 1