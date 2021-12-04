GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ragin’ Bulls pull away from Vikings with second-half surge

CONCORD – The opening night of the first CabCo Tip-off Classic featured two strong, unbeaten girls basketball teams going head-to-head in a middle school gym with a rowdy crowd.
And for the first eight minutes of the contest, it was as close as expected.
Twenty-four minutes later, though, it was clear the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls were the Queens of the Court on this night.
Hickory Ridge began to create separation in the second quarter and then cruised in the second half, vanquishing Central Cabarrus, 63-40, to hand the Vikings their first loss of the season Friday night at Winkler Middle School.
The Ragin’ Bulls improved their perfect record to 4-0 overall, while Central Cabarrus is now 2-1.
Junior guard Alyssa Lewis led Hickory Ridge with a game-best 24 points, while sophomore Sheree Gidney added 10 points.
In the eyes of Bulls coach Jupiter Wilson, it was a tale of two halves.
“The first half, our girls missed some shots – I was like, ‘Man, those rims are tight!’ – and didn’t do some of the things they wanted to do,” Wilson explained. “But in the second half, they (made some shots), and that was the difference, especially in that third quarter. Things opened up, we finally ran some offense, and we were rolling from there.”
Hickory Ridge’s off-the-mark shots in the first quarter were part of the reason the game was close early on, although Central Cabarrus came out aggressively, as the Bulls led by just four points, 13-9, after eight minutes.
The Bulls began to warm up in the second period, taking a 28-17 lead into halftime. By the third quarter, they were on fire, putting 24 points on the board in that stanza, while limiting Central Cabarrus to 10, and the rout was on.
The Hickory Ridge defense was pretty stout, too, forcing turnovers to help generate offense while keeping the Vikings, who entered the game averaging 53 points per night, well below their typical totals.
Senior Mariah Barrie, who recently committed to Barton College, led Central Cabarrus with nine points, Jalayah Ray had seven.
Wilson, whose team is defeating its opponents by an eye-popping average of 30 points per game, feels good about the Bulls in this early portion of their season.
“We’ve got a good team,” Wilson said. “I’m just there kind of as the CEO, if you want to call it that. Those girls, they can play basketball. We come out, and we’re running good, in terms of our traps, and making shots and sharing the ball, for the most part.
“We had a little trouble in the first half of this game, but I’m excited about what we can be.”
Now, on the second day of the CabCo Tip-Off Classic, the Bulls center their focus on Northwest Cabarrus, another high-scoring undefeated squad (3-0) that beat West Cabarrus on Friday night.
The Bulls and the Trojans face off today at 2 p.m. at West Cabarrus High School.
“It’s an opportunity to play probably the best team we’ve played so far,” Wilson said.
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 9 8 10 13 – 40
Hickory Ridge 13 15 24 11 – 63
CENTRAL CABARRUS – Barrie 9, Ray 7, Jones 6, Hailey 6, Lewis 4, Duncan 3, Coley 3, McDonald 2
HICKORY RIDGE – Alyssa Lewis 24, Sheree Gidney 10, McClary 9, Cook 8, Walters 7, Copeland 5