GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ragin’ Bulls pull away from Vikings with second-half surge

Hickory Ridge’s off-the-mark shots in the first quarter were part of the reason the game was close early on, although Central Cabarrus came out aggressively, as the Bulls led by just four points, 13-9, after eight minutes.

The Bulls began to warm up in the second period, taking a 28-17 lead into halftime. By the third quarter, they were on fire, putting 24 points on the board in that stanza, while limiting Central Cabarrus to 10, and the rout was on.

The Hickory Ridge defense was pretty stout, too, forcing turnovers to help generate offense while keeping the Vikings, who entered the game averaging 53 points per night, well below their typical totals.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Mariah Barrie, who recently committed to Barton College, led Central Cabarrus with nine points, Jalayah Ray had seven.

Wilson, whose team is defeating its opponents by an eye-popping average of 30 points per game, feels good about the Bulls in this early portion of their season.

“We’ve got a good team,” Wilson said. “I’m just there kind of as the CEO, if you want to call it that. Those girls, they can play basketball. We come out, and we’re running good, in terms of our traps, and making shots and sharing the ball, for the most part.