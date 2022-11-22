GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ragin’ Bulls top Spartans to move to 2-0

HARRISBURG – The Hickory Ridge girls basketball team capitalized on a strong opening quarter to defeat Monroe Sun Valley at home Tuesday night and take its second straight victory to open the season.

The Ragin’ Bulls (2-0) scored 21 points in the first period while limiting the Spartans (0-2) to 11.

Senior guard Alyssa Lewis continued her stellar play thus far this season by pouring in a game-high 20 points. She was coming off a 19-point performance Friday, when the Bulls edged Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, 67-66.

Sheree Gidney and A’Bria Copeland had 11 points apiece for the Bulls, while Erica McClary added 10.

The Ragin’ Bulls take the court again on Saturday, when they face Charlotte Ardrey Kell in the Phenom Hoops Thanksgiving Invitational at Lake Norman High School.