 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ragin’ Bulls top Spartans to move to 2-0

  • 0
11-25 SUN VALLEY-HICKORY RIDGE LOGO

HARRISBURG – The Hickory Ridge girls basketball team capitalized on a strong opening quarter to defeat Monroe Sun Valley at home Tuesday night and take its second straight victory to open the season.

The Ragin’ Bulls (2-0) scored 21 points in the first period while limiting the Spartans (0-2) to 11.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Senior guard Alyssa Lewis continued her stellar play thus far this season by pouring in a game-high 20 points. She was coming off a 19-point performance Friday, when the Bulls edged Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, 67-66.

Sheree Gidney and A’Bria Copeland had 11 points apiece for the Bulls, while Erica McClary added 10.

The Ragin’ Bulls take the court again on Saturday, when they face Charlotte Ardrey Kell in the Phenom Hoops Thanksgiving Invitational at Lake Norman High School.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Remember this mysterious moon 'cube?' China's Moon Rover might have figured out what it is

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts