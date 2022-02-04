GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Second quarter haunts Vikings in loss to Falcons

MOUNT ULLA – In a game that featured a difference-making second quarter, the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team suffered a 57-51 defeat to West Rowan Friday night.

Central Cabarrus held a 12-10 lead after one quarter of play. However, the Vikings went cold in the second period, scoring just five points, while West Rowan put up 17 of its own to take a 27-17 lead at halftime.

The game stayed close over the final two periods, but the Falcons had given themselves enough of a cushion in the first half and went on to the South Piedmont 3A Conference win.

Central Cabarrus’ record fell to 9-10 overall and 5-5 in the SPC. West Rowan is 18-3, 8-2 in league play.

Kyra Lewis led the Vikings with a game-high 27 points, and Mariah Barrie had 11. Other scorers for Central included Jalayah Ray (seven points), Amari Haley (four) and Louella Blanchard (two).

Emma Clarke posted 25 points for West Rowan, and Lauren Arnold had 14.

The Vikings play host to South Rowan Saturday, while the Falcons travel to Northwest Cabarrus on the same day.