GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Sheree Gidney shines as top-ranked Bulls rout Wonders

KANNAPOLIS – Sheree Gidney had her way Friday night in Kannapolis.

While her Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Hickory Ridge girls basketball team befuddled A.L. Brown with its defensive pressure, Gidney was dominant on the offensive end, as the Ragin’ Bulls cruised past the Wonders, 54-30, at Bullock Gymnasium.

It was the fourth win in a row for the Bulls, who are now 13-3 overall and 7-1 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, where they reside in second place behind only Lake Norman.

A.L. Brown fell to 6-9 overall and is 1-6 in the GMC after earning its first league win against South Iredell earlier in the week.

Hickory Ridge took control of Friday’s game from the opening tip and held a 19-2 lead eight minutes in as its defense forced Wonders turnovers that led to fastbreak opportunities.

Besides Gidney, three other Ragin’ Bulls scored in double figures, as Erica McClary and Alyssa Lewis each had 11 points, while Amya Leathers tallied 10.

The rest of the Hickory Ridge scoring was done by Chloe Woodward (three points) and Ma-Kaela Gidney (one).

A.L. Brown got its points from R’mani Bradley (eight), Sadie Faulkner (seven), Xiomara Estela (four), Ma’Lya Foster (four), Ayanni Flood (two), Jah’Nae Stevens (two), Alannah Green (two) and Laci Grier (one).

Hickory Ridge travels to Mooresville on Tuesday, while A.L. Brown goes to Lake Norman that same night.