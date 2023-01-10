GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Sixth-ranked Trojans get fourth straight win

CONCORD – With nine different players scoring points, the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team rolled to a 76-26 win over Concord Tuesday night at Charles E. Rimer Gymnasium.

The Trojans’ effort moved their winning streak to four games and their record to 9-5 overall and 5-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

The Spiders, who lost their fourth game in a row, dipped to 2-13, 0-6 SPC.

Leading the way in Northwest Cabarrus’ balanced effort was 6-foot-1 junior forward/center Kennedy Hilsenroth, who finished with 17 points.

Meanwhile, freshman forward Kenzie Ortscheid tallied 14 points, and junior guard Re’Ale Walton had 12.

The rest of the scorers for the Trojans were Allison Gordon and Mikaela Alberico, with both putting in eight points; Anna Strickland and Marisa Furner with six points each; and Sha’Riyah Rucker and A’Lanah Moore contributing three and two points, respectively.

Kaylin Williams led Concord’s scorers with 10 points, and Kate Smith had nine. In addition, JaShonba Brown had five points and Natalie Nebrich two.

Northwest Cabarrus visits Lake Norman Charter on Friday, and the Spiders travel to West Rowan that same night.