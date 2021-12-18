GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: South Rowan delivers Central Cabarrus its first SPC loss of the season

CHINA GROVE – Despite a valiant effort in the late stages of the game, the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team fell just short, losing at South Rowan, 58-56, Friday night.

Central Cabarrus entered the final period of play trailing by two points, 40-38. And although the Vikings scored 18 points for the second quarter in a row, South Rowan matched their total in the fourth quarter to hang on for its first South Piedmont 3A Conference win of the season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was Central Cabarrus’ first SPC defeat.

Amari Haley led Central Cabarrus with 17 points, and Mariah Barry and Kyra Lewis tallied 14 apiece.

Bethany Rhymer had a game-high 21 points for South Rowan, which upped its record to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the SPC.

Central Cabarrus fell to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the SPC.