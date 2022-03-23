GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune reveals its Cream of Cabarrus champions

The Independent Tribune presents its season-ending Cream of Cabarrus Girls Basketball Rankings, crowning one team as champion:

1. Cannon (21-7)

Opening ranking: No. 4

To many who follow girls basketball in Cabarrus County, and North Carolina, the Cougars were expected to be in rebuilding mode this season.

Yes, the Cougars had some solid, young players returning. But the reality also was that the team lost eight seniors from last season’s private-school state championship squad, including three of its top five scorers, most notably All-American Reigan Richardson (27 points per game), who’ll go down as one of the best players in county history.

In addition, one of Cannon’s other top performers from a year ago, freshman Seini Hicks, transferred to public-school powerhouse Charlotte Julius L. Chambers.

That 2020-21 Cannon team went 20-5 and won all 10 of its conference contests.

Well, Cougars coach Kelvin Drakeford and his girls weren’t going to accept rebuilding; they reloaded and refocused.

This season, the Cougars actually earned one more victory than they did the previous year, reached the Final Four of their state tournament, and once more went undefeated (10-0 again) in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association.

They’re also this season’s Independent Tribune Cream of Cabarrus champions.

The leader of this year’s balanced Cannon team was junior Samyha Suffren, who averaged 17.3 points and 6.5 rebounds, en route to being named the CISAA Player of the Year and earning all-state honors from the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.

The Cougars also had two other all-conference performers in second-teamers Lili Booker and Ashley Fowler, and several other key contributors.

Cannon nearly made a run to a second straight state crown, winning 15 consecutive games before succumbing to North Raleigh Christian Academy by just three points in the semifinals.

So much for rebuilding.

2. Northwest Cabarrus (17-6)

Opening ranking: No. 1

The Trojans held the Cream of Cabarrus’ No. 1 spot for much of the season, and deservedly so.

After losing one of the South Piedmont 3A Conference’s best players in 6-foot-2 center Aliciah Fields, the Trojans quickly made people realize that coach Jarmaine Spruill’s cupboard wasn’t exactly bare.

Northwest Cabarrus began by winning its first six games of the season by an average margin of victory of 24 points per game, which included a 20-point win over highly regarded Class 4A team Hickory Ridge and a 10-point decision over another Cream of Cabarrus-ranked 4A team, West Cabarrus.

Message sent.

In fact, the Trojans never lost to a Cabarrus County team this season, going 9-0.

With senior point guard Chaunesse Barringer engineering the Trojans as an all-district performer, and Kennedy Hilsenroth and Mckenzie McIntyre making all-conference, they ultimately finished third in the SPC. Their season only ended after a tough overtime loss at North Davidson in the second round of the state playoffs.

With a strong nucleus of underclassmen returning next season, look for the Trojans to threaten again.

3. Hickory Ridge (19-9)

Opening ranking: No. 3

For a long while this season, it looked as if the Ragin’ Bulls were going to be the inaugural Greater Metro 4 Conference champions.

The Bulls were in a first-place tie for much of the season, and they played a daunting schedule to strengthen their team, including two matchups with state champion Charlotte Chambers, another against star-riddled 1 of 1 Academy, as well as a pair of showdowns apiece with Cream of Cabarrus-ranked teams Cox Mill and West Cabarrus in conference play.

Hickory Ridge was a well-rounded, balanced team, with junior guard Alyssa Lewis earning all-district honors, and sophomore interior enforcer Sheree Gidney and tenacious senior guard Gabreyel Cook making the all-conference team. Cook was named the GMC Defensive Player of the Year.

The Bulls ultimately finished second in the GMC regular-season standings, and they lost to Lake Norman in the league tournament championship game. They also made an impressive playoff run, ousting South Mecklenburg in the first round before falling just short against Chambers.

4. Cox Mill (15-10)

Opening ranking: No. 2

The Chargers enjoyed a good season under first-year coach Scott Parkin, but it would’ve been even better if not for one major hurdle: consistency.

Because of injuries and illness, the Chargers struggled to have a consistent lineup in place for much of the season. As a result, it became difficult for them to be at their best and on the same page during the biggest game of the year.

Still, the Chargers finished at least five games above .500 for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign, all in their first year as a Class 4A team.

Seniors Leah Hines and Kylie Lewis were named to the GMC’s all-conference team, and the Chargers made the state playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

5. West Cabarrus (8-17)

Opening ranking: Not ranked

The Wolverines’ win-loss record wasn’t going to impress you, but their play of the court surely had to.

This group was tough.

There’s no other way to put it.

The Wolverines would get punched, but then they’d start throwing haymakers of their own. Hard ones.

And while they often came out on the losing end, coach Tolonda Simmons’ players made sure you left the court that night knowing you had been in a fight.

The sparkplug was sophomore guard Jade Clowney, who turned in an all-district season while having to take on more of the scoring load after star Ashlee Shaw – who’d averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds the year before – was lost for the year because of an injury.

The Wolverines established a school record for the 2-year-old program with eight wins. But next year, expect them to make their first playoff appearance in program history, too.

6. Central Cabarrus (9-15)

Opening ranking: No. 5

The Class 3A Vikings’ season started out with on a positive note when they posted wins over a pair of 4A clubs, A.L. Brown and Butler.

Even after losing a pair of contests, they won their next three games and sat three games above .500.

After that, things got tough for the Vikings, who eventually lost their last six games to close the season, falling out of playoff contention.

In between, though, there was some good basketball, especially for a team that had underclassmen playing such key roles.

Senior Amari Haley and sophomore Kyra Lewis made the all-conference team, and the Vikings finished sixth in the SPC.