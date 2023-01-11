 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings from Jan. 10

  • Updated
Basketball (2).jpg

Cannon School girls basketball player Jamyrah Cherry, left, had a big game for the No. 2-ranked Cougars last week

 JOAN MOORE, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

Here’s a look at how the Independent Tribune ranks girls high school basketball teams this week:

(Rankings were compiled prior to the Tuesday, Jan.10 games)

1. Hickory Ridge (11-3)

08-14 HICKORY RIDGE LOGO 2

The Ragin’ Bulls were looking strong coming off a 41-point shellacking of Mooresville last week and sitting in second place in the Greater Metro 3 Conference. But Tuesday’s home tilt against Cox Mill was expected to be a good one – and it was. In the end, the Bulls wound up sweeping the Chargers in the regular season this year.

2. Cannon (12-5)

03-25 CANNON LOGO

Led by sophomore Jamyrah Cherry’s 16 points and 12 rebounds, the Cougars got a tough win against a team that regularly sends players to the college level, Durham’s N.C. Good Better Best Academy, last week. They returned to conference play Tuesday at Matthews Covenant Day and wound up winning by (gulp) 60 points.

3. Concord Academy (11-7)

11-15 CONCORD ACADEMY LOGO

As if the juniors and seniors on the roster weren’t lethal enough, the Eagles showed a glimpse of the future in last week’s 54-point win over Gaston Christian, as seventh-grader Justice Alexander had 25 points and made 80% of her 3-pointers (4-for-5).

4. West Cabarrus (8-5)

11-25 WEST CABARRUS LOGO 2

Freshman Rayana Minard has been playing well, as has senior Jade Clowney, but the Wolverines fell to fourth place in the GMC after losing to first-place Lake Norman by 27 points last week. They can gain some ground in Wednesday’s game against Mooresville.

5. Cox Mill (9-7)

COX MILL LOGO

The Chargers had won two games in a row heading into Tuesday’s critical matchup with No. 1 Hickory Ridge. Cox Mill was looking to make up for a close loss to the Bulls last month, and it was a chance for the Chargers to make a major jump in the GMC standings and IT rankings. But it didn’t work out that way.

6. Northwest Cabarrus (9-5)

NORTHWEST CABARRUS LOGO

The Trojans have been on fire of late, with junior guard Re’Ale Walton powering a group that had won its last three games by an average of 35 points entering Tuesday’s win over Concord. However, they sit third in the South Piedmont 3A Conference standings, so there’s still work to be done.

