GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Today, we reveal our first Cream of Cabarrus basketball rankings of the 2022-23 season.

As usual, there’ll be much disagreement and debate, and, well, that’ll probably last throughout the year.

By the end of the season, though, The Independent Tribune’s hope is to crown the correct team as Cream of Cabarrus champion.

So here we go:

(RECORDS ENTERING FRIDAY'S GAMES)

1. Hickory Ridge (9-3)

The Ragin’ Bulls are a hard-playing, hard-pressing team that, with seniors Alyssa Lewis and Erica McClary leading the charge, has arguably best guard corps around.

2. Cannon (10-5)

With Virginia Tech signee Samyha Suffren and junior Lili Booker leading the way, the Cougars are going for their third straight league title.

3. Concord Academy (9-7)

One-thousand-point scorer Zoey Ward is back for her senior season, and she’s powering the Eagles once again as they shoot for another conference championship.

4. West Cabarrus (8-4)

The Wolverines lost star scorer Ashlee Shaw for the season to an injury again, but the good news is she has another year left and West Cabarrus is still strong – right now – with senior guard Jade Clowney scoring and distributing.

5. Cox Mill (8-6)

Coach Scott Parkin has the Chargers playing well with three double-digit scorers in the fold: Kay Decker, Ariana Perry and Lauren Farrell.

6. Northwest Cabarrus (6-5)

Although they’ve struggled with consistency, the Trojans have won two games in a row and possess the talent to get back in the league title chase quickly. But it has to start now, as they sit fifth in the conference standings.