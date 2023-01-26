GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings

The Independent Tribune’s ranking of the top six teams in the county:

(Records entering Friday’s games)

1. Cannon (17-5)

The Cougars move into the No. 1 spot for the first time this season, and it honestly doesn’t look like they’re slowing down. Led by the county’s only ACC signee, McDonald’s All-American nominee Samyha Suffren (Virginia Tech), the Cougars have won eight in a row playing a schedule that features national opponents.

2. Hickory Ridge (14-3)

Falling to No. 2 has nothing to with what the Bulls did wrong; they just share a county with the white-hot Cougars. Winners of five in a row, the Bulls still have a chance to win a Greater Metro 4 title, but they must start by getting past unbeaten Lake Norman next Tuesday.

3. Concord Academy (16-7)

The Eagles have the county’s longest winning streak (nine games), and a victory over Metrolina Christian Friday would give them their eighth consecutive conference title. And here’s a mind-blowing stat for you: The Eagles have now won 69 league games in a row. That’s crazy!

4. Cox Mill (11-8)

The Chargers climb back to the fourth spot after spending a couple weeks at No. 6. But a pair of wins that halted a two-game losing streak, including one to avenge a loss to then-No.4 West Cabarrus give coach Scott Parkin his 101st career victory, were huge. Sharp-shooting senior guard Kay Decker leads three Chargers averaging double digits.

5. Northwest Cabarrus (11-5)

The Trojans went through an early-season malaise where they lost five of seven games, but now it seems they’re hitting their stride. Entering Friday’s showdown at South Piedmont 3A leader West Rowan, they’ve won seven in a row and reside in second place in the league.

6. West Cabarrus (11-6)

The Wolverines exchange spots with Cox Mill after Tuesday’s loss, but they still have a one-game lead over the Chargers in the GMC rankings, where they sit in third place. They could shake up the world Friday if they knock off unblemished Lake Norman.