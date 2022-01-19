GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus Rankings

1. Northwest Cabarrus (8-1)
Last week: No. 1
By the time the Trojans take the court for their scheduled game against Lake Norman Charter Thursday, it will have been 13 days since they played last. That’s a long time in the middle of a season. Will this kind of break help the Trojans come out fresh and reenergized, or will there will be rust? They’ll be looking to maintain their tie for first place in the South Piedmont 3A.
2. Hickory Ridge (10-4)
Last week: No. 2
The Ragin’ Bulls last week showed they are no joke, smashing No. 3 Cox Mill by 23 points in a game that was supposed to be a Greater Metro 4 Conference showdown. It wasn’t, unless we’re talking about the show the Bulls put on. This team makes a point to play defense, and it’s serving the Bulls well as they are tied (with Lake Norman) for the GMC lead.
3. Cannon (12-6)
Last week: No. 4
Uh, oh! Here come the Cougars. They have won their last six games – and eight of their last nine – and are resting in first place in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association. Last week, the Cougars had a one-point win over Charlotte Providence Day before winning by 39 against Charlotte Christian.
4. Cox Mill (10-4)
Last week: No. 3
The Chargers had won four games in a row – and nine of their last 10 – before last week’s debacle against Hickory Ridge, so there’s no need to think the sky is falling. Sometimes bad things happen to good teams, and we still consider the Chargers the latter as new coach Scott Parkin’s club makes its way through a tough GMC.
5. West Cabarrus (5-11)
Last week: Not ranked
On the surface, the Wolverines’ record underwhelms. After last week’s win over Huntersville Hopewell, a closer look shows they play an uber-tough schedule – with all but three of their losses coming to highly regarded teams with winning records -- and have a pair of double-digit wins over former No. 5 Central Cabarrus. Most teams in the county don’t want to see the Wolverines.
6. Central Cabarrus (7-8)
Last week: No. 5
The last two weeks have been rough for the Vikings, as they featured a 30-point loss to West Rowan and a 32-point defeat to China Grove Carson. The good news is that they’re still tied for third in the SPC standings, so you can’t count them out.