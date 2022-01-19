GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus Rankings

1. Northwest Cabarrus (8-1)

Last week: No. 1

By the time the Trojans take the court for their scheduled game against Lake Norman Charter Thursday, it will have been 13 days since they played last. That’s a long time in the middle of a season. Will this kind of break help the Trojans come out fresh and reenergized, or will there will be rust? They’ll be looking to maintain their tie for first place in the South Piedmont 3A.

2. Hickory Ridge (10-4)

Last week: No. 2

The Ragin’ Bulls last week showed they are no joke, smashing No. 3 Cox Mill by 23 points in a game that was supposed to be a Greater Metro 4 Conference showdown. It wasn’t, unless we’re talking about the show the Bulls put on. This team makes a point to play defense, and it’s serving the Bulls well as they are tied (with Lake Norman) for the GMC lead.

3. Cannon (12-6)

Last week: No. 4