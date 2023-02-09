The Independent Tribune’s ranking of the top six teams in the county:

(Records entering Friday’s games)

1. Cannon (21-5)

The Cougars have won 12 games in a row after defeating Providence Day Tuesday to clinch their third conference title in a row. Senior Samyha Suffren had 26 points and, quite frankly, she can score whenever she wants. Lili Booker had 21points. We’re telling you: These Cougars have “state champions” written all over them.

2. Concord Academy (19-7)

The Eagles won the Metrolina Athletic Conference title last week, taking their eighth – EIGHTH! – league crown in a row. All told, they’ve won 72 consecutive conference games. What can the Eagles do in the postseason? Regardless of how it all ends, they’ll be scorching hot going in.

3. Hickory Ridge (16-5)

The Bulls have lost two of their last three games, but both of those defeats were to juggernauts: undefeated Lake Norman (which was a close one) and Indian Trail 1 of 1 Academy (which, well, wasn’t a close one). Size will be a factor in the postseason, but the Bulls will fight you until the end.

4. Northwest Cabarrus (14-6)

The Trojans will finish second in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, and there’s no shame in that, with only undefeated West Rowan ahead of them. The Trojans have a trio – Kennedy Hilsenroth, Re’Ale Walton and Kenzie Ortscheid – that can produce a different leader in several categories any given night. Don’t sleep on the Trojans.

5. West Cabarrus (16-7)

The Wolverines have won four games in a row after Tuesday game against Hough, and they’ve really begun to build momentum with the play of some outstanding freshman in Rayana Minard, Shariah White and Kaiya Bond to complement the veteran leadership of Jade Clowney and senior Yanira Finley, who’s always on the floor battling for loose balls.

6. Cox Mill (13-9)

The Chargers will try to get back in the win column after last week’s nightmarish loss – 68-26 -- to Lake Norman. They play their final regular-season home game Wednesday against Kings Mountain, which is a chance to get some momentum entering the conference tournament, as is Friday’s game at South Iredell.