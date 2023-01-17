GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings for June 17

The Independent Tribune’s ranking of the top six teams in the county

(Records entering Tuesday’s games)

1. Hickory Ridge (12-3)

After losing back-to-back games, the Ragin’ Bulls have now reeled off three wins in a row. They essentially have three double-digit scorers in Alyssa Lewis, Erica McClary and Shereee Gidney, but they’re getting contributions from everyone, including players coming off a strong bench.

2. Cannon (14-5)

The Cougars had won five in a row entering Tuesday’s matchup with Charlotte Christian. The last three games weren’t even close, as they demolished their opponents by an average of 49 points per game. That’s dominance.

3. Concord Academy (12-7)

The triumvirate of Zoey Ward, McKenzie Taylor and Justice Alexander was big last week in a non-conference win over Greenville (S.C.) Southside, pushing the Eagles’ winning streak to five games.

4. West Cabarrus (10-5)

One of the most impressive things about the Wolverines this year has been the play of their freshman, namely Rayana Minard, Shariah White and Kaiya Bond. They’re fearless and have been a boost for the Wolverines.

5. Northwest Cabarrus (9-5)

The Trojans have run off five wins in a row, and they’re looking good heading into Friday’s matchup with South Rowan. The play of Kennedy Hilsenroth, Re’Ale Walton and Kenzie Ortscheid has stood out, but A’Lanah Moore and Sha’Riyah Rucker also have been critical.

6. Cox Mill (9-8)

The Chargers have lost two in a row, both of them Greater Metro 4 Conference games to Hickory Ridge and Lake Norman, the league’s top two teams. That makes Friday’s game against Mooresville huge.