GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings
top story

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings

  • Updated
Basketball (11).jpg

Alyssa Lewis (22) of Cream of Cabarrus No. 2 Hickory Ridge pushes the ball up the court against Mariah Barrie (4) of No. 5 Central Cabarrus. 

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

(Records entering Tuesday’s games)

1. Northwest Cabarrus (8-1)

NORTHWEST CABARRUS LOGO

Last week: No. 1

The Trojans experienced two ends of the spectrum last week, first edging defending state champion China Grove Carson by a single point and then following that up with a 48-point win over Concord, their biggest victory since, well, last year when they beat Concord by 67. The Trojans will be pushed in the South Piedmont 3A Conference this year, but right now they are rolling.

2. Hickory Ridge

08-14 HICKORY RIDGE LOGO 2

Last week: No. 3

The Ragin’ Bulls picked up another important conference victory when they beat Mooresville, keeping them tied for first place in the league standings. We believe the Greater Metro 4 Conference race is going to come down to the final games of the season, so defeating a solid team like fourth-place Mooresville was big.

3. Cox Mill (10-3)

COX MILL LOGO

Last week: No. 2

The Chargers haven’t played since the calendar flipped over to 2022, so it will be interesting to see how they respond when they play their next game, which happens to be Friday against the Ragin’ Bulls, who this week supplanted Cox Mill at No. 2 in our rankings. Get there early for this game, which will factor into the GMC championship.

4. Cannon (10-6)

03-25 CANNON LOGO

Last week: No. 4

Like Cox Mill, the defending state champion Cougars finally see their first action of 2022 this week, as they were scheduled to travel to Charlotte Providence Day on Tuesday. Could the Cougars be starting the road to another conference crown? Or better yet, a second straight state championship?

5. Central Cabarrus (7-7)

CENTRAL CABARRUS LOGO

Last week: No. 5

The Vikings went 1-1 last week, starting with a blowout win over East Rowan and ending with a 30-point loss to West Rowan, which moved them into a third-place tie in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. They aren’t out of it yet, but the road just got tougher.

6. Mount Pleasant (5-9)

08-14 MOUNT PLEASANT LOGO 2

Last week: No. 6

In their first week in the rankings, the Tigers struggled by going 0-2, although both losses can be excused, as they came against a really good North Stanly team (12-1) and Class 4A Monroe Sun Valley. This week, the Tigers get back to conference play, taking on Monroe Union Academy, then a good Jay M. Robinson squad awaits.

