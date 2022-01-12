GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings

(Records entering Tuesday’s games)

1. Northwest Cabarrus (8-1)

Last week: No. 1

The Trojans experienced two ends of the spectrum last week, first edging defending state champion China Grove Carson by a single point and then following that up with a 48-point win over Concord, their biggest victory since, well, last year when they beat Concord by 67. The Trojans will be pushed in the South Piedmont 3A Conference this year, but right now they are rolling.

2. Hickory Ridge

Last week: No. 3

The Ragin’ Bulls picked up another important conference victory when they beat Mooresville, keeping them tied for first place in the league standings. We believe the Greater Metro 4 Conference race is going to come down to the final games of the season, so defeating a solid team like fourth-place Mooresville was big.

3. Cox Mill (10-3)

Last week: No. 2

