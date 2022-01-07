 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings
0 Comments
top story

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls basketball (30)

Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball coach Jarmaine Spruill instructs his team, which debuts at No. 1 in the Cream of Cabarrus rankings. 

 Joan Moore/Special to the Independent Tribune

Editor’s note: Concord Academy is not included in the rankings this year because it uses fifth-year players.

(Records going into Thursday’s games)

1. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (7-1)

NORTHWEST CABARRUS LOGO

The Trojans lost a 6-foot-2 1,000-point scorer in Aliciah Fields (S.C. State), but they haven’t taken a step back. They’re in a tie for the lead in the South Piedmont 3A Conference and this week posted one of the biggest regular-season wins in program history, taking down defending state champion Jesse Carson.

2. COX MILL (10-3)

COX MILL LOGO

The Chargers could’ve easily been in the top spot, and newly hired coach Scott Parkin is doing a fabulous job stepping in for the retired Lin Smithson, who guided them to a share of the SPC crown – with current No. 1 Northwest Cabarrus – last year. Can they do similar things as a first-year Class 4A program?

3. HICKORY RIDGE (8-4)

08-14 HICKORY RIDGE LOGO 2

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As one of the Greater Metro 4 Conference’s three undefeated teams in league play, along with Cox Mill and Lake Norman, the Ragin’ Bulls also make a strong argument for being the county’s best girls squad, and high-scoring guard Alyssa Lewis will be one to watch.

4. CANNON (10-6)

03-25 CANNON LOGO

The Cougars lost one of the best girls players in county history in Georgia signee Reigan Richardson, who led them to a private-school state title last season. Coach Kelvin Drakeford’s attack is more balanced this year, so don’t expect the Cougars to just return to mediocrity.

5. CENTRAL CABARRUS (7-6)

CENTRAL CABARRUS LOGO

The record, at this point of the season, isn’t as quite as stellar as we’re used to seeing from the Vikings, but it should be noted that they have lost to just one fellow Class 3A team so far (South Rowan), which means they still have a chance at the coveted SPC championship.

6. MOUNT PLEASANT (5-8)

08-14 MOUNT PLEASANT LOGO 2

The Tigers don’t normally start the season – or end it – in these rankings, but first-year coach Alyssa Allende has the team off to a solid start. There’s still work to be done, but it’s obvious things are different in Mount Pleasant.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Jay M. Robinson (4-8)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts