GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings

4. CANNON (10-6)

The Cougars lost one of the best girls players in county history in Georgia signee Reigan Richardson, who led them to a private-school state title last season. Coach Kelvin Drakeford’s attack is more balanced this year, so don’t expect the Cougars to just return to mediocrity.

5. CENTRAL CABARRUS (7-6)

The record, at this point of the season, isn’t as quite as stellar as we’re used to seeing from the Vikings, but it should be noted that they have lost to just one fellow Class 3A team so far (South Rowan), which means they still have a chance at the coveted SPC championship.

6. MOUNT PLEASANT (5-8)

The Tigers don’t normally start the season – or end it – in these rankings, but first-year coach Alyssa Allende has the team off to a solid start. There’s still work to be done, but it’s obvious things are different in Mount Pleasant.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Jay M. Robinson (4-8)