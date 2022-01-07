GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: The Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Editor’s note: Concord Academy is not included in the rankings this year because it uses fifth-year players.
(Records going into Thursday’s games)
1. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (7-1)
The Trojans lost a 6-foot-2 1,000-point scorer in Aliciah Fields (S.C. State), but they haven’t taken a step back. They’re in a tie for the lead in the South Piedmont 3A Conference and this week posted one of the biggest regular-season wins in program history, taking down defending state champion Jesse Carson.
2. COX MILL (10-3)
The Chargers could’ve easily been in the top spot, and newly hired coach Scott Parkin is doing a fabulous job stepping in for the retired Lin Smithson, who guided them to a share of the SPC crown – with current No. 1 Northwest Cabarrus – last year. Can they do similar things as a first-year Class 4A program?
3. HICKORY RIDGE (8-4)
As one of the Greater Metro 4 Conference’s three undefeated teams in league play, along with Cox Mill and Lake Norman, the Ragin’ Bulls also make a strong argument for being the county’s best girls squad, and high-scoring guard Alyssa Lewis will be one to watch.
4. CANNON (10-6)
The Cougars lost one of the best girls players in county history in Georgia signee Reigan Richardson, who led them to a private-school state title last season. Coach Kelvin Drakeford’s attack is more balanced this year, so don’t expect the Cougars to just return to mediocrity.
5. CENTRAL CABARRUS (7-6)
The record, at this point of the season, isn’t as quite as stellar as we’re used to seeing from the Vikings, but it should be noted that they have lost to just one fellow Class 3A team so far (South Rowan), which means they still have a chance at the coveted SPC championship.
6. MOUNT PLEASANT (5-8)
The Tigers don’t normally start the season – or end it – in these rankings, but first-year coach Alyssa Allende has the team off to a solid start. There’s still work to be done, but it’s obvious things are different in Mount Pleasant.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Jay M. Robinson (4-8)