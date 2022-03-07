GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Three Trojans, two Vikings make All-South Piedmont 3A Conference squad

CONCORD – Five players represented Cabarrus County on the 2021-22 South Piedmont 3A girls all-conference basketball team.

According to the league, three players from Northwest Cabarrus and two from Central Cabarrus were named to the squad.

Northwest Cabarrus, which finished third in the conference standings, was represented by senior guard Chaunesse Barringer, sophomore forward Kennedy Hilsenroth and senior forward Mckenzie McIntyre.

Barringer, who has signed to compete in track and field for the Charlotte 49ers and won a state long jump title last year, was one of the most athletic players in the league. She used that those abilities to collect steals in the Trojans’ full-court press and get to the basket for easy layups.

Hilsenroth and McIntyre were mainstays on the inside, providing clutch rebounding and second-chance points.

Central Cabarrus’ all-conference picks were Amari Haley and Kyra Lewis. Haley, a 6-foot senior forward, nearly averaged a double-double, putting up 9.4 points and a league-best 10.1 rebounds per game. Lewis, a sophomore forward, had averages of 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds.