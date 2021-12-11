GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tigers top Gray Stone in OT

STAFF REPORT
MOUNT PLEASANT – With senior forward Emma Fisher pouring in 25 points, the Mount Pleasant girls basketball team picked up its third win on the season, defeating Gray Stone Day School, 54-50, in overtime Friday night.
The Tigers also picked up their first Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference victory to make their record 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the league.
Senior shooting guard Addison Kluttz added 17 points for the Tigers, who welcome West Stanly to Mount Pleasant on Wednesday night.
Gray Stone Day is now 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the YVC. The Knights play host to North Stanly on Tuesday.
