GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Top-ranked Ragin’ Bulls run over South Iredell

STATESVILLE – The first quarter told the story – the beginning and the end.

On Friday night, the Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Hickory Ridge girls basketball team sprinted out to a 26-2 lead in the first quarter and then cruised to a 61-17 road win over South Iredell.

It was the second time this season that the Ragin’ Bulls have limited an opponent to just 17 points, as they accomplished the feat in November in a 66-point win over Class 3A Concord.

Hickory Ridge improved its record to 12-3 overall and 6-1 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

South Iredell dipped to 4-10, 0-4 GMC.

A number of Hickory Ridge players had their fingerprints on this one, although senior guard Erica McClary had the biggest night with 15 points – just two fewer than South Iredell posted as a team.

Senior guard Alyssa Lewis came in with 11 points, and freshman guard Ma-Kaela Gidney matched her with 11 of her own.

Sheree Gidney nearly reached double digits, adding eight points, with Hickory Ridge’s remaining points coming from Amya Leathers (six), Chloe Woodward (five) and Hannah Shampine (five).

South Iredell got eight points from Kayden Johnson.

South Iredell visits A.L. Brown on Tuesday. Hickory Ridge has a week off before also traveling to Kannapolis to take on the Wonders next Friday.