GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Trojans come up just short against Cougars in SPC tournament championship game

“They would make a run, and we would cut it down or tie it back,” said Northwest Cabarrus coach Jarmaine Spruill. “And then they would make another one. It was back and forth, and in the end, we just came up a little short.

“I just think we missed some key free throws coming down the stretch. And of course, as you go all in, players’ legs tend to get a little tired with the intensity of the moment, the whole atmosphere with the gym being packed. I’m pretty sure that played some part. We’ve got a bunch of sophomores, and this is championship basketball. You learn, and you go through the ups and downs, but I feel this game definitely made us better.”

The Trojans didn’t look fazed in the early going, as sophomore forward A’Lanah Moore swished a left-handed 3 pointer in the game’s opening minute.

But in that first period, both teams would have trouble converting hoops, and the Trojans clung to an 8-5 advantage after one quarter.

