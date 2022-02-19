GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Trojans come up just short against Cougars in SPC tournament championship game

CONCORD – With a packed house and Concord High School’s Rimer Gym abuzz, the Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team was at center stage.
Having spent most of the season as the No. 1 team in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings, the Trojans were accustomed to intense moments and opponents looking to keep them out of the upper echelon of the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
But this was something different, even for the Trojans.
Still, under the gaze of many on the neutral court, they performed well.
It just wasn’t quite enough at the end.
China Grove Carson won what had been a season split with Northwest Cabarrus and, ultimately, the SPC tournament championship Friday night by outlasting the Trojans, 53-47, in a back-and-forth affair that thrilled the crowd.
Carson, a veteran-laden squad that won the Class 3A state title last year, looked the part as the Cougars kept their cool and held the Trojans without a field goal for the final six-plus minutes of the game.
In the end, the moment got away from the young Trojans.
But they certainly had their chances.
“They would make a run, and we would cut it down or tie it back,” said Northwest Cabarrus coach Jarmaine Spruill. “And then they would make another one. It was back and forth, and in the end, we just came up a little short.
“I just think we missed some key free throws coming down the stretch. And of course, as you go all in, players’ legs tend to get a little tired with the intensity of the moment, the whole atmosphere with the gym being packed. I’m pretty sure that played some part. We’ve got a bunch of sophomores, and this is championship basketball. You learn, and you go through the ups and downs, but I feel this game definitely made us better.”
The Trojans didn’t look fazed in the early going, as sophomore forward A’Lanah Moore swished a left-handed 3 pointer in the game’s opening minute.
But in that first period, both teams would have trouble converting hoops, and the Trojans clung to an 8-5 advantage after one quarter.
Carson came alive in the second quarter, while the Trojans went on two different three-minute stretches without a field goal. Aliayah White came off the bench and gave the Cougars a spark, plus they took advantage of a decided height disparity on the interior, as 6-foot-1 Mary Jory and 5-8 Makayla Johnson and Hannah Isley began to grab rebounds and get to the free-throw line.
By halftime, the Cougars held a 24-22 edge.
The two teams effectively played evenly in the third period, with Carson ending the quarter leading by three points, 38-35. But in the fourth period, with Jory handling most of the point-guard duties, the Trojans had trouble with matchups, as Jory was able to look over most defenders and White made swift cuts to the hoop for scores.
But the Trojans continued to have their chances.
With 6 minutes, 40 seconds left in the game, Leah Zsambeky came off the bench for Northwest Cabarrus and sank a 3-pointer from the left corner, tying the game at 41.
Unfortunately, it would be the Trojans’ final field goal of the night. The rest of their points came from the free-throw line, and they went 7-for-10 during that stretch. However, the Cougars were able to convert many of their field goal attempts and went on to claim the title, winning the season series with the Trojans, 3-1.
Jory and White finished with 13 points apiece. The Trojans were paced by A’Lanah Moore’s 11, and Chaunesse Barringer and Kennedy Hilsenroth had 10 points each.
Northwest Cabarrus has played the last several games without its second-leading scorer, G’La Dunn, who is also an emotional leader with Barringer.
Despite the defeat Friday, Spruill felt his team had accomplished much by making it to the tournament finals minus a player of Dunn’s caliber and also being able to beat the conference’s No. 2 team, West Rowan, in the semifinals.
Carson finished as regular-season and tournament champions.
“I feel like our conference has been overlooked,” Spruill said. “We’ve got a lot of heavy hitters in the conference, and West Rowan is very athletic and competitive, and Carson is very good.
“We had something to prove, and we feel like we can play with anybody going into the state playoffs.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Northwest 8 14 13 12 -- 47
Carson 5 19 14 15 -- 53
NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Chaunesse Barringer 10, A’Lanah Moore 11, A’Yanah Moore 3, Walton 9, Zsambeky 3, Kennedy Hilsenroth 10, McIntyre 2
CARSON – Aliayah White 13, Riley Isley 5, Corley 7, Johnson 6, Martin 2, Hannah Isley 6, Mary Jory 13