GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Trojans complete comeback against Cougars with buzzer-beater

CONCORD – Thanks to a buzzer-beating lay-in by senior McKenzie McIntyre, the Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team defeated China Grove Jesse Carson at home Tuesday by a score of 43-42.
It was a special moment for the Trojans (7-1 over, 3-1 South Piedmont 3A Conference) as they defeated the defending Class 3A state-champion Cougars (9-3, 3-1 SPC) despite trailing much of the game.
“I always tell the girls that no matter what the score is and no matter who we are playing, we are going to finish strong and compete for 32 minutes,” Trojans’ head coach Jermaine Spruill said. “We are not going to lay down as long as there is time on that clock; and that is what it took tonight.”
After the Cougars ended the first quarter with a 12-6 lead, they stayed in front for the next 23 minutes and 59 seconds. But as each quarter passed, the Trojans inched closer and closer.
In an electric, back-and-forth fourth quarter that saw 33 of the game’s 85 points scored, Northwest Cabarrus had the ball down three points with 10 seconds to play.
Sophomore forward Kennedy Hilsenroth laid the ball in to cut the deficit to one point. In a flash, senior point guard Chaunesse Barringer – who led the Trojans in scoring with 11 points – stole the ball on the ensuing inbounds pass and drew a foul with 5.7 seconds on the clock.
Suddenly, the Trojans had an opportunity to take the lead.
Barringer would miss both free throws. However, Hilsenroth stepped in for an offensive rebound after the second free throw. In a scrum for the ball, it was McIntyre who came out with it as well as a clear lane to the rim.
McIntyre banked in a picture-perfect putback as the Trojan crowd erupted and the time on the clock turned to zeroes. With that, Northwest Cabarrus’ upset victory was complete.
After a noticeably loud celebration in the locker room with his team, Spruill expressed satisfaction with the hearts of the young women he is coaching.
“(This win) speaks volumes about the character of everybody on the roster,” Spruill said. “It also speaks to the coaches and what we are trying to emphasize and build here.”
As far as building goes, a win against the defending state champions never hurts. With this victory, the Trojans are looking to prove that they belong in all the conversations about the best teams in the state.
“I would be lying if said we did not believe in ourselves when we took the floor tonight,” Spruill said. “We knew it was going to be a good game.”
“I keep hanging my hat on this: We have to compete for 32 minutes,” Spruill continued. “That is the statement we hang on. We believe, and we trust in each other – all 13 players on the team.”
Those 13 players and their coaches have now entered a tie for first place in the SPC. Also in that tie are the Cougars and Central Cabarrus.
In front of them now is an opportunity to build on their momentum as they seek an SPC title. Their next step in their pursuit will come Friday, as they will welcome Concord to the Northwest Cabarrus High School gymnasium.
The Spiders are winless on the year, sitting at 0-9 overall with an 0-3 record in the SPC.
Carson plays host to East Rowan on Friday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Carson 12 6 10 13 – 42
NW Cabarrus 6 9 8 20 -- 43
JESSE CARSON – Mary Spry 13, Hannah Isley 11, Corley 9, R. Isley 6, Johnson 2, White 1
NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Chaunesse Barringer 11, Walton 9, McIntyre 6, Hilsenroth 6, A’Lanah Moore 5, Dunn 3, A’Yanah Moore 3