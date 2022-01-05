GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Trojans complete comeback against Cougars with buzzer-beater

Suddenly, the Trojans had an opportunity to take the lead.

Barringer would miss both free throws. However, Hilsenroth stepped in for an offensive rebound after the second free throw. In a scrum for the ball, it was McIntyre who came out with it as well as a clear lane to the rim.

McIntyre banked in a picture-perfect putback as the Trojan crowd erupted and the time on the clock turned to zeroes. With that, Northwest Cabarrus’ upset victory was complete.

After a noticeably loud celebration in the locker room with his team, Spruill expressed satisfaction with the hearts of the young women he is coaching.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(This win) speaks volumes about the character of everybody on the roster,” Spruill said. “It also speaks to the coaches and what we are trying to emphasize and build here.”

As far as building goes, a win against the defending state champions never hurts. With this victory, the Trojans are looking to prove that they belong in all the conversations about the best teams in the state.

“I would be lying if said we did not believe in ourselves when we took the floor tonight,” Spruill said. “We knew it was going to be a good game.”