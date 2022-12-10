GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Trojans end skid with win over South Rowan

CHINA GROVE – With MiKaela Alberico leading the way, the Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team rolled past South Rowan, 54-36, on the road Friday night.

Alberico, a 5-foot-7 senior guard, tallied 14 points for the Trojans, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Northwest Cabarrus moved its record to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Freshman guard Kenzie Ortscheid also had a strong performance, finishing with 12 points.

Several other Trojans got in on the act, as Sha’Riyah Rucker, A’Lannah Moore and Kennedy Hilsenroth scored six points apiece, while Anna Strickland and Marisa Furner each had four points.

Madilyn Cherry led South Rowan with 19 points.

The Trojans travel to Central Cabarrus on Tuesday.