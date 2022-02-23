 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Trojans find their mojo at right time and rebound to top Erwin in first round
02-25 BARRINGER

Chaunesse Barringer, seen in this file photo, had 24 points for Northwest Cabarrus Tuesday against Asheville Erwin.

 JOAN MOORE, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team got off to a slow start but finished emphatically to defeat Asheville Erwin at home, 64-58, in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs Tuesday night.

The 13th-seeded Trojans (17-5) move on to the second round and will travel to fourth-seeded North Davidson on Thursday.

Twentieth-seeded Erwin made sure the Trojans had to fight to get there.

Erwin was unintimidated by the Trojan-heavy crowd and jumped out to a 17-10 lead in the first quarter.

But then the Trojans went to work.

Senior guard Chaunesse Barringer led the way by scoring 10 of her team-best 24 points in the second quarter. The cause was helped mightily by A’Lanah Moore and A’Yanah Moore, who both sank 3-pointers as the Trojans put up 24 points in the period and took a 34-32 lead into the locker room at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Trojans continued their effective offense, and ratcheted up their defense in the process, and went on to win their 17th game of the season.

In addition to Barringer’s strong performance, A’Lanah Moore finished with 16 points, while Re’ale Walton tallied eight and A’Yanah Moore seven.

Northwest’s other scorers included Kennedy Hilsenroth (three points), and Leah Zsambeky and Marisa Furner (two apiece).

Now, the Trojans prepare for North Davidson (22-2), which finished tied for first place in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference and is in the midst of a13-game winning streak.

