GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Trojans' Ortscheid, Hilsenroth are dynamic duo vs. Devils

CONCORD – Freshman Kenzie Ortscheid got off to an auspicious start in her high school debut, and junior Kennedy Hilsenroth controlled the inside, as the Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team opened its season with a 50-21 home victory over Class 4A Mooresville Friday night.

The 5-foot-10 Ortscheid scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Trojans to a 1-0 record.

Hilsenroth, who returns from last year’s team that finished third in South Piedmont 3A Conference, tallied 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Re’Ale Walton had six points and five assists for Northwest Cabarrus, while A’Lannah Moore added five points and seven rebounds. ShaRiyah Rucker put in six points.

Senah Davis led Mooresville with nine points.

Northwest Cabarrus next plays on Nov. 29 at Class 2A Jay M. Robinson.