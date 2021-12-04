GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Trojans pull away from Wolverines late in Cabarrus Tip-Off Classic

“Our bench players did an excellent job stepping in when we got into foul trouble, getting the lead going into halftime so our upperclassmen could come back in and finish the game,” Spruill added.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Wolverines saw much of their offense flow through sophomore Tyler Collins and junior Yanira Finley. The team found success early but fell victim to turnovers in crucial moments late in the game.

The Wolverines will look to bounce back and earn their first win of the season today when they take on Central Cabarrus at home at 7 p.m. in another non-conference matchup.

As for the Trojans, they will seek to keep their winning streak going also on Saturday. They were scheduled to face undeated Hickory Ridge (4-0) at West Cabarrus at 2 p.m.

Spruill said his team’s ability to do so will come down to one thing: defense.

“I say it over and over again: ‘We have to get better at the defensive end,’” Spruill said. “We have to communicate, we have to talk more, and I think we have to play with a little more intensity at the beginning of the game.”

SCORING SUMMARY