GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Trojans pull away from Wolverines late in Cabarrus Tip-Off Classic

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team continued its hot start to the season, as it defeated West Cabarrus, 52-42, in the CabCo Tip-Off Classic Friday at the West Cabarrus High School gymnasium.
After the Wolverines (0-3) jumped out to an early 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, it was the Trojans (3-0) who controlled the game the rest of the way.
Northwest Cabarrus outscored West Cabarrus 19-12 in the second quarter, taking a 28-27 lead into halftime. They would then outscore the Wolverines 7-6 in the third, setting up a high-intensity fourth quarter.
In that fourth quarter, the Trojans pulled away, putting up a 17-9 spread to cruise to a 10-point victory.
The Trojans remained undefeated, putting together their first three wins of the year against fellow Cabarrus County opponents. They previously defeated A.L. Brown on Nov. 29 and Jay M. Robinson a day later.
“We take it one game at a time, but three wins is big for what we are trying to build here as a program,” Trojans coach Jarmaine Spruill said. “It gives us confidence moving forward for the next game.”
Spruill credited his underclassmen – particularly sophomore point guard Re’Ale Walton (team-high 16 points) – who stepped in when many of the upperclassmen players faced foul trouble early in the game.
“Our bench players did an excellent job stepping in when we got into foul trouble, getting the lead going into halftime so our upperclassmen could come back in and finish the game,” Spruill added.
The Wolverines saw much of their offense flow through sophomore Tyler Collins and junior Yanira Finley. The team found success early but fell victim to turnovers in crucial moments late in the game.
The Wolverines will look to bounce back and earn their first win of the season today when they take on Central Cabarrus at home at 7 p.m. in another non-conference matchup.
As for the Trojans, they will seek to keep their winning streak going also on Saturday. They were scheduled to face undeated Hickory Ridge (4-0) at West Cabarrus at 2 p.m.
Spruill said his team’s ability to do so will come down to one thing: defense.
“I say it over and over again: ‘We have to get better at the defensive end,’” Spruill said. “We have to communicate, we have to talk more, and I think we have to play with a little more intensity at the beginning of the game.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Northwest Cabarrus 9 19 7 17 -- 52