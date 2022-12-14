GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Trojans take key SPC tilt against Vikings

CONCORD – In a key game between squads with South Piedmont 3A Conference championship hopes, the Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team edged the Central Cabarrus Vikings, 42-39, in its home gym.

Northwest Cabarrus now has a 4-3 overall record and moved into a third-place tie with Central Cabarrus (4-4) in the SPC standings, as both sport 2-1 league marks.

The score was knotted at 24 at halftime, and Central Cabarrus held a narrow two-point advantage at the end of three quarters. But Northwest Cabarrus moved out in front in the fourth period when sophomore Shariyah Rucker and freshman Kenzie Ortscheid scored four points apiece.

Junior guard Re’Ale Walton was the top scorer for Northwest Cabarrus with 10 points, with Ortscheid and A’Lanah Moore putting in nine apiece. Rucker finished with six, as did Kennedy Hilsenroth.

The Vikings were paced by junior forward Kyra Lewis and junior guard Jalayah Ray, who had game highs of 12 points. Taylor Smith added 10 points, and the rest of the Central Cabarrus scoring was done by Jahnae Duncan (three) and Daniyah Burton (two).

Northwest Cabarrus plays host to East Rowan on Friday, and Central Cabarrus welcomes Concord to Coach Mason Court on the same night.