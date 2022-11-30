GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Undefeated Trojans roll past Jay M. Robinson

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team remained perfect by routing Jay M. Robinson, 63-20, Tuesday night on the road.

The Trojans moved their record to 2-0 after the non-conference games, and Jay M. Robinson fell to 1-1.

Northwest Cabarrus took command early, and several different Trojans wound up in the scoring column.

Re’ale Walton led the way with 18 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists. A’Lanah Moore had 16 points, five rebounds and a blocked shot. Kennedy Hilsenroth had 14 points, 15 rebounds, a steal and a block.

Other contributors for Northwest were Mikaela Alberico with six points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, MacKenzie Ortschield (three points) and Shariyah Rucker (five).

Northwest Cabarrus faces off against Hickory Ridge on Friday in the CabCo Classic at Cox Mill. Jay M. Robinson travels to Charlotte Mallard Creek that same night.