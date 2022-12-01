GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings defeat Butler for second win of season

CONCORD – Junior Kyra Lewis’ double-double helped the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team defeat Class 4A Butler, 59-47, at Coach Mason Court Wednesday night.
Lewis finished the game with team bests of 20 points and 14 rebounds.
Jalayah Ray added 12 points for the Vikings (2-1), and freshman Taylor Smith had eight points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Other scorers for Central Cabarrus were Daniyah Burton (eight), Shelby Cruz (six), Katherine Coley (three) and Jahnae Duncan (two).
Brooklyn Saunders tallied 20 points for Butler (1-1), and Jessica Ralda contributed 17.
Central Cabarrus will play Cox Mill on Friday in the Cabco Classic