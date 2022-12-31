 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings' rally too late vs. Huskies in Mount Pleasant title game

Hough defeated the lady Vikings 57-44.

Jocelyn Stanley, left, plays some tough defense against Hough's Kate Breault.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

MOUNT PLEASANT – Those first 24 minutes of basketball Friday night were rough for the Central Cabarrus girls squad.

Daniyah Burton, right, goes up for Central Cabarrus and teammate Kyra Lewis looks on. 

Really rough.

The Vikings had difficulty making shots, the challenging ones and the easy ones, and they were turnover-prone against Cornelius Hough’s zone defense.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, the Vikings awoke, using intense full-court pressure and aggressive drives to the hoop, trimming what was once a 26-point deficit down to 10.

Jalayah Ray (5) goes for the high pass.

But by then, the overall damage had been done, and Central Cabarrus ultimately lost to the Huskies, 57-44, in the Mount Pleasant Holiday Classic championship game.

The Class 3A Vikings fell to 8-5, while 4A Hough upped its record to 8-6.

Central Cabarrus coach Brandon Blalock was befuddled by his team’s performance Friday, especially following its first two games of the tournament, when the Vikings vanquished Monroe and Sun Valley on back-to-back nights.

Louella Blanchard (11) prepares for a rebound against Hough's Jacquelyn  Jakubecy. 

“I don’t know. I wish I could tell you,” Blalock said. “I really don’t know.

“We were lackadaisical. We let the refs get in our heads. That’s the least fundamentally sound half that I’ve seen from us. Even against some of the other teams we’ve played, we’ve played better defense and were more effective. Like against (Class 4A teams) Cox Mill and even West Cabarrus, we played better.”

The biggest problem for the Vikings from the game’s outset was their marksmanship; they simply couldn’t make shots. In fact, in the first half, they missed 25 of their 29 field goal attempts, including going 0-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc.

The lady Vikings were defeated by Hough.

Taylor Smith (2) goes airborne to make a pass.

As a result, by halftime, Hough held a 35-11 lead.

The Vikings showed a glimmer of life to open the second half, going on a 7-0 run, getting points from Daniyah Burton, Jalayah Ray, Kyra Lewis and Taylor Smith.

The lady Vikings were defeated by Hough.

Katherine Coley looks to pass.

But then the struggles returned for the Vikings, who went down the court on offense eight straight trips without producing a point, two of which resulted in turnovers.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Chloe Galombeck instead ended the Hough drought with a layup that ignited a 9-0 run. The Huskies went into the fourth quarter holding a 43-23 advantage.

In that final period, however, it was if the Vikings transformed.

Their defensive presence suddenly created problems for the Hough ball-handlers, who’d been poised and disciplined throughout the first three quarters, and the Vikings’ shots finally began to drop.

The Vikings bench offers support in the late stages.

Katherine Coley and Ray each sank 3-pointers, and Vikings such as Smith and Louella Blanchard showed tenacity on defense as they collected steals. Burton, meanwhile, affected some shots when the Huskies worked the ball inside, and Jocelyn Stanley played a vital role as Blalock made offensive-defensive substitutions in rapid fashion.

Ray scored six points during a critical 17-1 run that saw the Vikings cut the Hough lead to 53-43 with about a minute remaining, but Central Cabarrus had trouble getting much closer because of shooting issues once again – from the free-throw line this time.

Kyra Lewis (34) with a power move.

In the fourth quarter, the Vikings were just 5-for-15 from the charity stripe. They were 7-of-21 on the night.

Despite their late rally, the loss ended a three-game winning streak for Central Cabarrus.

Galombeck led all scorers with 17 points, and Mia Raymond added 10 for the Huskies. Reese Cloniger was just outside double digits with nine points.

12-30 HOUGH

Hough players celebrate winning the Mount Pleasant Holiday Classic and point to tournament Most Valuable Player Chloe Galombeck (1).

Ray led the Vikings with 11 points, and Smith had 10.

“We showed what we could do in the fourth quarter,” Blalock said. “If we had played the whole game like we did the fourth quarter, it would’ve been a totally different outcome. Totally different.”

The Vikings, who are currently in third place in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, return to action next Friday when they travel to East Rowan and continue their pursuit of a league title.

Vikings head coach Brandon Blalock talks to his team during a timeout.

“We’re going into conference, and we’re going to try to win out,” Blalock said. “Every game we play, win or loss, is a learning experience, so hopefully we learn and understand that we have to be consistent. We have to learn that we can’t just put out a spurt and effort in the fourth quarter and expect something to happen.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Central   7      4    12    21 - 44

Hough  14    21    12    10 - 57

CENTRAL CABARRUS – Jalayah Ray 11, Taylor Smith 10, Lewis 6, Coley 6, Burton 5, Duncan 3 Stanley 3

HOUGH – Chloe Galombeck 17, Mia Raymond 10, Cloniger 9, Lowry 7, James 6

 

