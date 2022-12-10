 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings ramp up defense in SPC win over Knights

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team turned up the defensive heat in the second quarter, which helped them overcome a first-quarter deficit and defeat Lake Norman Charter, 64-36, on Coach Mason Court Friday night.

The Vikings improved their record to 4-3 overall and moved to 2-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

The Vikings trailed, 12-10, after the first eight-minute stretch of the game. In the second period, however, their defense smothered Lake Norman Charter, holding the Knights to just two points while scoring 12 of their own.

Junior forward Kyra Lewis, averaging a double-double, had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Central Cabarrus. Meanwhile, freshman Jahnae Duncan added 14 and four rebounds.

Other Viking scorers included Jalayah Ray and Daniyah Burton, who had six points each, with Taylor Smith and Jocelyn Stanley adding four apiece,

Jala Zelando and Kailyn Kilpatrick had 11 points apiece for Lake Norman Charter.

Central Cabarrus will be in action again on Tuesday when it plays host to Northwest Cabarrus.

