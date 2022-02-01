 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings recover nicely to defeat Mustangs
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings recover nicely to defeat Mustangs

SALISBURY – The Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Central Cabarrus girls basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to No. 1 Northwest Cabarrus last week by defeating East Rowan, 53-37, on the road Tuesday night.

The South Piedmont 3A victory moved the Vikings’ record to 9-9 overall and 5-4 in the conference.

Central Cabarrus was led by senior Mariah Barrie, who had 16 points and seven rebounds. Amiyah Jones finished a productive night with a double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds, while Amari Haley pitched in 10 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.

Other scorers for the Vikings included Kyra Lewis (eight points), Janyla Duncan (three) and Katherine Coley (two).

Hannah Waddell led the way for the Mustangs – who fell to 4-11 overall and 1-7 in the SPC – with 12 points, while Madie Honeycutt added nine.

East Rowan plays host to West Rowan on Wednesday, and then Central visits the Falcons on Friday.

