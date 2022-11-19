 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings start with tough loss to 1 of 1 Prep Red

CHARLOTTE – The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team fell into an early hole and was unable to recover, as the Vikings dropped a 73-42 opening-night decision to 1 of 1 Prep Academy Red in the Play Like a Girl Classic at United Faith Christian Academy.

The Vikings (0-1) received a strong performance from Kyra Lewis, who had 19 points, while Jahnae Duncan added 10 and Jocelyn Stanley five.

Jael Poole led 1 of 1 Prep Red (2-0) with 19 points, and Lizzie Cohen and Amara Thomas had 14 apiece.

Central Cabarrus plays at home on Monday against Charlotte Phillip O. Berry.

