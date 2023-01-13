GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings take down Carson in SPC matchup

CHINA GROVE – The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team used a second-quarter push to put some separation between it and Carson, and then eased its way to a 61-36 road win in South Piedmont 3A Conference play Friday.

The Vikings were in control throughout, leading by five points after the first quarter, but then benefitted from a 15-5 run to take a 24-9 lead into halftime.

The Vikings were led by junior Kyra Lewis’ 12 points and seven rebounds, and freshman Taylor Smith had 10 points and seven assists.

With the win Central Cabarrus goes to 10-6 overall and 5-2 in conference.

Central Cabarrus’ other scorers were Katherine Coley (eight points), Jocelyn Stanley (seven), Jalayah Ray (six), Laila Pickett (six), Daniyah Burton (six), Rasiyah Jones (three), Louella Blanchard (two) and Claire Eggers (one).

The Vikings are scheduled to play Charlotte Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday in the MLK Queens Challenge, which will be held at Charlotte’s United Faith Christian School.

Carson, which fell to 2-15 overall and 1-5 in the SPC, was led by

Julia Burleson and Rebekkah McCubbins, who each had six points.

Jadyn Steele, Emma Carpenter and Allie Martin had five points apiece, and Miley Benfield and Alona Locklear had four and three points, respectively.

The Cougars play host to South Rowan on Tuesday.