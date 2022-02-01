GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus breaks open close game with A.L. Brown

KANNAPOLIS – The game was tight after the first quarter.

The West Cabarrus girls basketball team spent the next 16 minutes making sure it wasn’t.

The Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Wolverines pulled away from the Wonders and took a 60-42 victory at A.L. Brown’s Bullock Gym Tuesday night.

West Cabarrus pushed its record to 7-12 overall and 4-4 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

A.L. Brown fell to 3-15 and 0-8 in the GMC.

The score was tied, 9-9, at the end of the first period, but the Wolverines went on a tear and outscored the Wonders, 37-20, in the second and third quarters.

Yanira Finley led the Wolverines with 13 points, five steals and five rebounds, and Tyler Collins added 13 points.

Sadie Faulkner paced the Wonders with 12 points, while Ayanni Flood added 10 points.

West Cabarrus travels to South Iredell on Thursday, one day before A.L. Brown plays host to the Vikings.

SCORING SUMMARY