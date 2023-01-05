GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus holds another opponent below 20 points

KANNAPOLIS – For the second time this season, the West Cabarrus girls basketball team limited an opponent to just 17 points in a game, rolling to a 59-17 victory over A.L. Brown at Bullock Gymnasium Wednesday night.

Earlier this season, the Wolverines defeated Class 3A Concord, 69-17, in a non-conference matchup.

Thursday’s win, though, was a Greater Metro 4 Conference affair and kept the Wolverines in third place in the league standings as they improved their record to 8-4 overall, 2-1 in conference play.

A.L. Brown fell to 5-6 overall and is 0-3 in the GMC.

Freshman Rayana Minard led West Cabarrus with 20 points, six steals, two rebounds and an assist. Senior Jade Clowney added nine points, six assists and three steals.

Other scorers for the Wolverines were Yanira Finley (nine points), Kaiya Bond (eight), Shariah White (six), Anna Mathis (three), Tahjae Robinson (two) and Emonie Hicks (two).

A.L. Brown was led by Sadie Falkner’s six points, while the rest of the Wonders’ scoring was done by Alannah Green (four), Adaija Kluttz (three), Makenzie Goode (two), Xiomara Estela (one) and Laci Grier (one).

The Wolverines travel to Lake Norman Friday, while the Wonders visit Cox Mill that same day.