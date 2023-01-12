 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus notches another GMC victory

  Updated
  • 0
CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked West Cabarrus girls basketball used a strong first quarter to jump on Mooresville Wednesday night and went on to take a 53-40 home victory in Greater Metro 4 Conference play.

The Wolverines upped their record to 9-5 overall and 3-2 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference. Mooresville is now 8-8 and 1-3 in the GMC.

West Cabarrus started the game hot and had an 11-point lead, 17-6, after the first quarter.

The ninth-graders led the way.

Shariah White

Freshman Shariah White ended the night with 15 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Another rookie, Kaiya Bond, had 12 points, five rebounds and two steals. Their classmate, Rayana Minard, tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.

The rest of West Cabarrus’ damage was done by Emonie Hicks (eight points), Jade Clowney (five) and Yanira Finley (two).

Mooresville’s top scorer was Lilly Rumrill with 13 points.

West Cabarrus travels to Winston-Salem Mount Tabor Saturday, and Mooresville plays host to A.L. Brown Friday.

