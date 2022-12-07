 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus sees winning streak snapped

11-25 WEST CABARRUS LOGO

CHARLOTTE – The West Cabarrus girls basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped when it was saddled with as 76-65 non-conference road loss to South Mecklenburg Tuesday night.

The Wolverines are now 4-2.

The Wolverines fell despite an explosive scoring night from freshman Rayana Minard, who finished with 20 points.

Shariah White had 12 points for West Cabarrus. Minard’s twin sister, Alayja Minard, had 11 points, joining Jade Clowney for that distinction.

Other scorers for West Cabarrus were Skylar Burgess (two points), Kaiya Bond (six) and Yanira Finley (three).

Anastasia Sinclair led South Mecklenburg (4-2) with a game-best 26 points.

