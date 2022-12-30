GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wolverines down LKN Charter at East Lincoln Winter Jam

DENVER – Senior guard Jade Clowney helped the West Cabarrus girls basketball team close out the East Lincoln Winter Jam in impression fashion, finishing with 16 points and four assists in the Wolverines’ 56-51 victory over Lake Norman Charter Friday night.

Freshman Shariah White also had a big performance for the Wolverines, adding 16 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots.

Meanwhile, freshman Rayana Minard ended the night with 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Clowney was named to the all-tournament team.

Other scorers for the Wolverines included Kaiya Bond (six points), Emonie Hicks (five) and Yanira Finley (three).

Lake Norman Charter was led by Dadi Taylor (18 points) and Kailyn Kilpatrick (12).

West Cabarrus improved its record to 7-3, and Lake Norman Charter dropped to 7-4.

The Wolverines travel to A.L. Brown on Wednesday.