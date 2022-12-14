 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wolverines outlast Chargers in overtime to open GMC slate

CONCORD – It was a fight to the finish, and then some.

In the end, the West Cabarrus girls basketball team came out on top, as the Wolverines defeated Cox Mill, 63-57, in overtime in the Chargers’ gym Tuesday night.

It was the Greater Metro 4 opener for West Cabarrus, which improved its overall record to 6-2. Cox Mill dropped its second game in a row and fell to 4-4, 0-2.

Things had been tight all night long.

The game was tied at 54 at the end of regulation, and the Wolverines put up nine points in the extra period while limiting the Chargers to just three.

Several players shined in this one.

Freshman Rayana Minard led all scorers with 19 points for West Cabarrus and also contributed four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Another Wolverines freshman, Shariah White, finished with 14 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists. Meanwhile, senior point guard Jade Clowney added 14 points, three steals and two assists. Kaiya Bond had 10 points.

Other West Cabarrus scorers were Alayja Minard (five points) and Yanira Finley (one).

For Cox Mill, senior guard Kay Decker and sophomore forward Lauren Farrell pumped in 17 points apiece. Senior Alabama State commit Ariana Perry had 12 points.

Rounding out the scoring for the Chargers were Kennedy Bellamy (eight points) and Rachel Morphey (three).

Cox Mill plays host to South Iredell on Friday, while West Cabarrus welcomes Hickory Ridge.

