GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wolverines pummel Palisades to produce second win

CHARLOTTE – The West Cabarrus girls basketball team used a strong second quarter to pull away from newly opened Charlotte Palisades and take a 59-36 road victory Tuesday night.

West Cabarrus (2-1) led 16-11 after the opening period but then scored 19 in the second quarter while limiting Palisades to just seven. The Wolverines held a 35-18 lead at halftime and cruised the rest of the way.

Shariah White had a game-leading 14 points for West Cabarrus, and Yanira Finley had 12. Rayana Minard added 11 points, and Jade Clowney had 10. Other West Cabarrus scorers included Alayja Minard (eight points) and Tahjae Robinson and Kaiya Bond (two apiece).

Palisades (1-2) was led by Tynilla Simpkins, who had 11 points.