 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wolverines run away from Wonders
0 Comments
top story

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wolverines run away from Wonders

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Wolverines defeated the Wonders 63-39.

Jade Clowney (1) drives the baseline.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus girls basketball team used a huge second-quarter outburst to break open a close game and run away with a 63-39 victory over visiting A.L. Brown on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines defeated the Wonders 63-39.

Anna Mathis (35) shoots over Emily David (23).

The Wolverines led by a margin of 10-6 in the opening period but erupted for 22 points in the second quarter to take control and go on to the Greater Metro 4 Conference win over the Wonders.

Jade Clowney controlled things for the Wolverines, as the sophomore guard pumped in a game-high 23 points while adding five steals and a pair of assists.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The Wolverines defeated the Wonders 63-39.

Ayanni Flood (3) with the layup.

Emonie Hicks contributed 13 points for West Cabarrus, while Tyler Collins and Future Fields put up six points apiece. Anna Mathis added five points.

The Wonders were led in the scoring column by three players as Ayanni Flood, Alannah Green and Emily David had six points each. Also, Ma’kya Fost er and Kaylee Yow both had five points.

The Wolverines defeated the Wonders 63-39.

Tyler Collins (11) gets a fastbreak basket.

West Cabarrus improved its overall record to 4-10 and nudged it conference mark to 2-2. A.L. Brown dropped to 2-10, 0-4 in the GMC.

The Wolverines play host to Mooresville on Friday, and A.L. Brown visits South Iredell that same day.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco mayor: 'learning to live with COVID'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
State and Regional News

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year

  • Updated

You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, ...

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts