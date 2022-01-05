GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wolverines run away from Wonders

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus girls basketball team used a huge second-quarter outburst to break open a close game and run away with a 63-39 victory over visiting A.L. Brown on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines led by a margin of 10-6 in the opening period but erupted for 22 points in the second quarter to take control and go on to the Greater Metro 4 Conference win over the Wonders.

Jade Clowney controlled things for the Wolverines, as the sophomore guard pumped in a game-high 23 points while adding five steals and a pair of assists.

Emonie Hicks contributed 13 points for West Cabarrus, while Tyler Collins and Future Fields put up six points apiece. Anna Mathis added five points.

The Wonders were led in the scoring column by three players as Ayanni Flood, Alannah Green and Emily David had six points each. Also, Ma’kya Fost er and Kaylee Yow both had five points.

West Cabarrus improved its overall record to 4-10 and nudged it conference mark to 2-2. A.L. Brown dropped to 2-10, 0-4 in the GMC.

The Wolverines play host to Mooresville on Friday, and A.L. Brown visits South Iredell that same day.