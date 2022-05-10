GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wonders hire a familiar name as new coach

KANNAPOLIS – It took two years, but Davon Brown is back on the bench in Bullock Gymnasium.

Brown, who spent nine seasons as A.L. Brown boys basketball coach Shelwyn Klutz’s assistant, has been named the head coach for the Wonders’ girls basketball team, athletics director, Empsy Thompson said Tuesday

Davon Brown, many Wonder fans know, has been a popular figure around Kannapolis sports for quite a while.

Not only did he spend nine seasons as an assistant coach under Klutz, who retired after the 2020 season, he also has been the head girls track and field for the past three years. Before his extended stint beside Klutz, Brown was the JV boys basketball assistant coach for two seasons.

Prior to moving to the high school, Brown worked several years in the Kannapolis City Schools system at the middle school level.

That, Thompson said, made him the perfect candidate to take over the girls basketball team.

“The biggest thing is we know about Coach Brown’s true passion for basketball and his love for Kannapolis,” Thompson said. “That being said, he’s already established some relationships here with kids and staff. It’s good to have him back in this role, so we’re excited about it.”

Since leaving the boys basketball team after Klutz’s retirement in 2020, Brown has been the head men’s coach at Community Christian College, a two-year school in Charlotte, where he coached some of his former A.L. Brown players.

Brown replaces Mark Hogan, who stepped down after this past season, when the Wonders won just three games overall and had an 0-14 record in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

Over the past two seasons, the Wonders have won just five games, but Brown isn’t dissuaded. He’s excited about having the chance to turn things around and humbled by the opportunity he has been given.

Because, he said, A.L. Brown is “home.”

“It’s an honor, really, because I’ve been a part of A.L. Brown and Kannapolis City Schools for quite a few years,” Davon Brown said. “It’s like a second home to me. It’s an honor to be able to step in and try to get A.L. Brown girls basketball back on the map.”

The new coach is originally from Richmond County, where he graduated from another famous high school in the state, Richmond Senior. He then matriculated to Barber-Scotia College and later became an assistant coach with the men’s team.

The 49-year-old Brown is the father a 24-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son. He will continue to coach the girls track and field team while he handles his new basketball-coaching duties.