GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL: Clowney leads Wolverines past South Iredell

CONCORD – With junior guard Jade Clowney putting up a game-high 21 points, the West Cabarrus girls basketball team took a 56-47 Greater Metro 4 Conference victory over South Iredell Friday night.
Playing on their home court, the Wolverines improved to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in the GMC.
The game was close throughout the night, with West Cabarrus holding a slim 29-27 lead at halftime and the Vikings rallying to move out in front, 40-39, after the third quarter. But the Wolverines went on a 17-7 tear in the fourth period to walk away with the win.
On the night, Clowney went 8-for-9 at the free-throw line and also contributed five rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Emonie Hicks added 15 points for the Wolverines, and Yanira Finley and Tyler Collins had eight points apiece.
Darra Fink led South Iredell with 15 points.
West Cabarrus visits Cox Mill on Tuesday.