GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Led by a rookie, Cabarrus-based competitors close out state tournament play

West Cabarrus’ Kirstan Hodges capped a banner freshman season by having the highest finish among Cabarrus County golfers at this week’s girls state championships.

Hodges led four local state qualifiers by finishing tied for 38th in the Class 4A state tournament at Pinehurst No. 6 Tuesday.

Other Cabarrus County state-tournament competitors included Hickory Ridge seniors Helena Winterberg and Ella Couper, along with Mount Pleasant junior Ava Peterson.

Hodges had an outstanding debut in high school tennis this spring in a tough Greater Metro 4 Conference, earning All-Conference and All-Region honors. On the first day of the state tournament Monday, she carded an 81 and then finished with a 91 on the final day of competition for a total of 172.

Hodges also had the highest finish among Cabarrus-based golfers at the 4A West Regional tournament when she fired a 77. Couper had an 80 at that event, while Winterberg came in with an 83.

Hickory Ridge finished fifth as a team at the regional tournament.

Winterberg tied for 56th at the Class 4A state event with a two-day score of 180. She shot an 89 on the first day of competition on Monday, and closed things out with a 91 on Day 2.

Couper was close behind her teammate, shooting a two-round total of 183 to tie for 58th place. Like Winterberg, Couper started with an 89 but wrapped up the tournament with a 94.

Winterberg and Couper were two of the top golfers in the Greater Metro 4 Conference this past season, earning also all-league honors. Winterberg won the GMC individual championship.

Mount Pleasant’s Peterson tied for 56th at the Class 1A/2A state tournament at the Foxfire Resorts Red Fox Course in Jackson Springs with a two-day score of 215.

Peterson finished 16th at the 1A/2A Central Regional tournament to qualify for the state competition.