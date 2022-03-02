GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE: Cougars sparkle against Lake Norman Charter in first game of the season

CONCORD – The Cannon School girls lacrosse team made its 2021-22 debut in impressive fashion, defeating Huntersville Lake Norman Charter, 17-8, on the Concord campus Tuesday.

Meg Crosbie led six different scorers for the Cougars, as she registered five goals, five ground balls and two assists.

Lili Booker had three goals, five ground balls and a forced turnover. Ava Nitzan had three goals and five ground balls. Caroline Mills finished with two goals and an assist, while Julia Schattner and Ella Kungl had two goals apiece.

The Cannon defense was paced by the play of Elliette Zukowski, Ainsley Edmiston, Jessica Russell and Tatiana Ngana.

The Cougars next play Saturday at Raleigh Ravenscroft.