GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: A breakdown of the six Cabarrus County teams in the NCHSAA playoffs

CONCORD – Cabarrus County will be in full view when the girls state soccer playoffs begin next week.

Six local teams made the N.C. High School Athletic Association tournament, with three of those squads seeded high enough to host home games.

Jay M. Robinson and Northwest Cabarrus both are seeded 11th, while Cox Mill is at 14.

Meanwhile, the teams from the county that will play road games are 19th-seeded Concord, 23rd-seeded Hickory Ridge and 27th-seeded Central Cabarrus.

JAY M. ROBINSON

Jay M. Robinson will face 22nd-seeded Catawba Bandys at Bulldog Stadium on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Class 2A playoffs.

This season, the Bulldogs (9-7-1) finished third in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference and have won four of their last five contests. Sophomore Natalie Puskar leads Jay M. Robinson with 18 goals, while senior Leyla Strong has 10 assists.

Sophomore goalkeeper Madison West posted 96 saves and five shutouts.

Bandys finished 12-3-3 this season and was third in the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference.

NORTHWEST CABARRUS

In the Class 3A playoffs, Northwest Cabarrus will take on 22nd-seeded Rockingham County at Trojan Stadium on Monday at 6 p.m.

This year, the Trojans (14-4) were the South Piedmont 3A Conference runners-up, with their only two league losses coming to first-place Huntersville Lake Norman Charter. The other two defeats came to Class 4A teams Hickory Ridge and Mooresville.

While Northwest Cabarrus has been effective scoring goals, averaging 4.7 per game, they’ve been extremely effective defensively, allowing opponents to score about 1.3 each outing. At one point this season, the Trojans won eight games in a row, during which time they allowed just four goals.

Rockingham County has a record of 14-3-1 and finished second in the Mid-State 3A Conference.

COX MILL

Cox Mill plays host to 19th-seeded Greensboro Grimsley on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Class 4A tournament.

The Chargers (13-6-1) finished second in the Greater Metro 4 Conference this season. They hit some hiccups in March, when they began having trouble winning consecutive games, but they recently brought that streak to an end, beating league foes Mooresville and West Cabarrus in a span of two days entering the playoffs.

Senior Savannah Noll leads the team with 17 goals this season, but the Chargers are an unselfish bunch. Senior Michaela Fisher ranks first on the team with six assists, but several others are close behind, including Lily Lavespere and Savannah Noll having five apiece, and Lauren Ruf with four. Three other Chargers have three assists.

Defensively, Reese DeJong has been strong in goal, and Ruf and Jenna Ryan have seven steals apiece.

Grimsley (13-6-3) was the fourth-place team in the extremely tough Metro 4A Conference.

CONCORD

Concord travels to 14th-seeded Waynesville Tuscola on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Class 3A playoffs.

The Spiders (13-6) took third place in the SPC and have won four of their last five games as the playoffs begin. Concord has been a high-scoring team this season, boasting three players with more than 20 goals: senior Isabel Ashley (27), senior Elena Foley (24) and Sophia Guerriero (20). The trio also topped the Spiders in assists, with Guerriero leading the way with 23, followed by Ashley (19) and Foley (11).

Goalkeeper Bianca Andexler was tough, posting 180 saves, while Guerriero and Lexi Wallers made things difficult for opponents before the ball got to Andexler.

Tuscoloa (12-5-2) was third in the Mountain Seven 3A Conference.

HICKORY RIDGE

Hickory Ridge visits 10th-seeded Waxhaw Marvin Ridge on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Class 4A playoffs.

The Ragin’ Bulls (11-7-2) were fourth in the GMC, and they’re coming off a tough loss to one of the top teams in Class 4A, Charlotte Ardrey Kell, which is seeded second in the West Region.

The Bulls are led offensively by senior midfielder Maddie Milliron, who has 19 goals. Milliron also ranks first on the team with 11 assists. Freshman Kayla Vang is second in both those categories, with 12 goals and nine assists.

Senior goalkeeper Gracie Murray has registered 67 saves and eight shutouts this season, and she’s been assisted mightily defensively by Adriana Blumer, Lindsay Corwin nd Emma Milliron.

Highly regarded Marvin Ridge (12-3-2) is North Carolina’s ninth-ranked team, as well as 55th nationally, and is the Southern Carolina 4A Conference champion.

CENTRAL CABARRUS

In the Class 3A playoffs, Central Cabarrus plays at North Davidson, which is the West Region’s sixth seed.

The Vikings (9-10) finished in fifth place in the SPC and have been struggling lately, having won only one of their last six games.

The Vikings hope to find their mojo against one of the toughest teams in the 3A bracket. To do so, they will again need strong performances from freshman Leslie Rodriguez (11 goals), Lourdes Virgil Salgado (seven) and Lizbeth Lobato Lorenzo (seven).

Multiple players have been in goal for the Vikings, as Claudia Pedroza had 24 saves and Piper Moretz had 15.

North Davidson (14-4-3 overall), meanwhile, zipped through the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference with a perfect record.