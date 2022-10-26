 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: Gray and Mikesh-Williams duo to vie for state titles

10-25 new tennis

Concord tennis players Kaylin Williams and Jane Mikesh are pictured with Spiders coach Pam Beecher, center, after the doubles team qualified for the Class 3A state tennis tournament.

 COURTESY OF CONCORD ATHLETICS

Three girls tennis players from Cabarrus County will make their runs for a state championship this week.

On Friday, Mount Pleasant senior Ryley Gray will compete in the Class 2A state tournament, while the Concord High School tandem of Kaylin Williams and Jane Mikesh participate in the Class 3A doubles state tourney.

10-26 ryley gray mug

Gray

Competition begins Friday, with the Class 2A event being held at Holly Springs’ Ting Park and the Class 3A tournament taking place at Burlington Tennis Center.

Gray, a Pfeiffer University commit, reached state-level play by finishing as the runner-up at the 2A Midwest Regional in Salisbury last week. She also was the Yadkin Valley Conference’s 2A champion while earning league-wide Player of the Year honors this season.

Williams and Mikesh took third place in the 4A Midwest Regional last week, and the duo finished as runners-up in the South Piedmont 3A Conference a week earlier.

Gray is set to meet Huntersville Pine Lake Preps Madison Utz in the first round of the 2A tournament Friday.

Williams and Mikesh will face Wilson Fike’s Kaden Biamby and Holland Ellis in the first round the Class 3A tournament.

This season, Williams and Mikesh went through the regular season with a 14-5 record. Mikesh, a senior, was also the Spiders’ No. 1 singles player and 9-10 during the regular season, and Williams, a sophomore, played No. 2 singles and finished 13-6.

Mount Pleasant advanced to the 2A dual-team state tournament but lost in the first round to West Lincoln.

Hickory Ridge reached the Class 4A dual-team state tournament but fell to Asheville T.C. Roberson in the first round.

